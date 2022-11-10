Community calendar Nov. 10 through Nov. 17 Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Nov. 10Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Mount Vernon middle school orchestra, choir and band concert, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 7 p.m.Cornell College presents “The Thanksgiving Play,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Friday, Nov. 11Bingo, SELCC, 10 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Lisbon Schools Veterans Day event, Lisbon Lions Den, 10 a.m.Cornell College presents “The Thanksgiving Play,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.MVLCT presents “The Game’s Afoot,” First Street Community Center Stage, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 12Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Cornell College presents “The Thanksgiving Play,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.MVLCT presents “The Game’s Afoot,” First Street Community Center Stage, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 13Cornell College presents “The Thanksgiving Play,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Box Theatre, 2 p.m.MVLCT presents “The Game’s Afoot,” First Street Community Center Stage, 2 p.m.Monday, Nov. 14Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Mount Vernon PAC Lobby, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon middle school seventh and eighth grade band, choir and orchestra concert, Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 15Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library room 326, 6-8 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 16Mount Vernon Schools Early out, Mount Vernon Schools, 1:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 17Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa football - Class 2A All-District: Eight Raiders named to All-District teamsPrairieMoon on Main completes remodelLiving in Iowa: Is Thurman, Iowa the home of a secret serial killer?Play-by-Play has always been a passion for David WarringtonHawkeye Community College cross country: Gadient named Coach of the YearJones County passes EMS levy: Both Jones County and Brown Township go redTwo local county parks expandingResidents escape fire destroying rural Central City homeAnamosa cross country - Ava Remley: Meeting the challengeSellnau to speak at assembly Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.