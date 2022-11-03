Community calendar Nov. 3 through Nov. 10 Nov 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Nov. 3Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Universal Grief, Eternal Love, Cornell College Allee Chapel, 4-5 p.m.Lisbon presents “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure,” Lisbon High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.PAAC Performance Alex Ahn, Cornell College Thomas Commons Orange Carpet, 7-9 p.m.Friday, Nov. 4Mount Vernon Schools no school, teacher developmentdayBingo, SELCC, 10 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Saturday, Nov. 5Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Lisbon presents “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure,” Lisbon High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon presents “Lend Me a Tenor,” Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.Cornell College Steel Band Concert, Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Kimmel Theatre, 3-4 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 6Lisbon presents “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure,” Lisbon High School Auditorium, 2 p.m.Mount Vernon presents “Lend Me a Tenor,” Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m.Monday, Nov. 7Mount Vernon City Council meeting, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, 6:30 p.m.Southeast Linn Community Center Soup Supper fundraiser, SELCC, 4:30-7:30 p.m.Washington Elementary Teachers and Parents meeting, Washington Elementary school cafeteria, 6 p.m.Cornell College Concert Series The Baltimore Conosrt, Cornell College Armstrong Youngker Hall Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 8Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library room 326, 6-8 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 9Mount Vernon Booster Clubs meeting, Mount Vernon PAC Lobby, 5:30 p.m.Lisbon Schools Early out, Lisbon Schools, 1:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 10Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Mount Vernon middle school orchestra, choir and band concert, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 7 p.m.Cornell College presents “The Thanksgiving Play,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa volleyball: McVay resigns after big run of successAnamosa girls cross country: Never a doubt about itHalloween activitiesTrick or Treat hoursPolice station project approvedSpringville volleyball - Class 1A regional semifinal: One win left to getSpringville volleyball - Class 1A regional final: Four for fourBack to State, times two for Solon cross country!Central City ends a 14-year drought at Tripoli Friday night.Halloween activity times set for MV, Lisbon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.