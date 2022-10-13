Community calendar Oct. 13 through Oct. 20 Oct 13, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Oct. 13Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Oct. 14Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Saturday, Oct. 15Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Red Cedar Chamber Music, Lisbon Heritage Hall, 11 a.m.Cedar Amateur Astronomers Public Observing Event, Palisades-Dow observatory, 7:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 17Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount VernonCouncil meeting, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department conference room, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization meeting, Mount Vernon Middle School library, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 18Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Washington Elementary parent teacher conferences, Washington Elementary, 4-8 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library room 326, 6-8 p.m.Mount Vernon High School orchestra concert, Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.Southeast Linn Community Center board meeting, SELCC, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 19Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early out Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.Washington elementary school parent teacher conferences, Washington Elementary, 1:30-4 p.m.Mount Vernon middle school parent teacher conferences, Mount Vernon middle school, 4-8 p.m.Red Cedar Chamber Music rural outreach concert, Saints Perer and Paul Community Center rural Solon, 7 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 20Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Washington Elementary parent teacher conferences, Washington Elementary, 3:30-5 p.m.Mount Vernon middle school parent teacher conferences, Mount Vernon middle school, 4-8 p.m.Mount Vernon high school parent teacher conferences, Mount Vernon high school, 4-8 p.m.Mount Vernon High School marching band compeition finale, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 6-7:30 p.m.Tri-Rivers Conference Junior High instrumental honor band, Lisbon Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m. (Lisbon performs at 5:30 p.m.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBetween the lines: Simply an amazing runSpringville volleyball: Check one off the listA local parent is trying to bring FFA to CPUAnamosa football: More than the scoreSolon is ‘the hub’ for lacrosse in the CorridorScotch Grove visioning holds open houseAnamosa cross country: Making cross country historyHighway 1 Marching Band Classic is Tuesday, Oct. 11Halloween activity times set for MV, LisbonRunning for kids Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.