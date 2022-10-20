Community calendar Oct. 20 through Oct. 27 Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Oct. 20Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon High School marching band compeition finale, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 6-7:30 p.m.Faces of Hope: The Women and Men of Cornell photo show, Mount Vernon Creates, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Tri-Rivers Conference Junior High instrumental honor band, Lisbon Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m. (Lisbon performs at 5:30 p.m.)Friday, Oct. 21Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Halloween dance and activities, Mount Vernon Middle School, 3:45-5:45 for fifth sixth graders, 6-8 p.m. for seventh eighth graders.Saturday, Oct. 22Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Pet parade and costume contest, Mount Vernon Bank and Trust,Tony Plaut Retrospective artist reception, Cornell College McWethy Hall, 3-5 p.m.Faces of Hope: The Women and Men of Cornell photo show, Mount Vernon Creates, 5-6:30 p.m. (Cornell homecoming)Sunday, Oct. 23Trunk or Treat, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 2-4 p.m.Monday, Oct. 24Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.MVL Cross Country team banquet, Mount Vernon PAC lobby, 5-8 p.m.Mount Vernon Archery Club parents meeting, Mount Vernon District Auditorium, 6-7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 25Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Washington Elementary parent teacher conferences, Washington Elementary, 4-8 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library room 326, 6-8 p.m.Lisbon National Honor Society Induction, Lisbon Auditorium, 7-9 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 27Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Fall community Book Talk, Cole Library Second floor (registration required), noonLisbon Early Childcare Center fall festival, LECC gym, 3:30-9 p.m.Mount Vernon High School parent teacher conferences, Mount Vernon High School, 4-8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.