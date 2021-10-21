Community Calendar Oct 21 Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 21 Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Oct. 22Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 23Middle School Book Group: “The Night Gardener,” by Jonathan Auxier, Zoom, 10 a.m.Uptown Theatre Honors 2021, First Street Community Center, 6:30 to 10 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 24Mount Vernon High School theatre performance: “And Then There Were None,” Performing Arts Center, 2 and 7 p.m.Monday, Oct. 25No classes for Lisbon SchoolsCongregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 26Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Entrepreneuza: Deetz, Mount Vernon Creates, 5 to 6:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 27Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 28Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDistrict 4 incumbent seeks to defend seatA challenger for the District 3 seatThe changing corners of First StreetSpringville volleyball: Conference champions, againSpringville football: Just can't stop Luke MensterNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentLisbon City Council candidate questionnairesA desire to further improve public education in the districtOIF/OEF Navy vet mounts write-in campaign for Oxford mayorMount Vernon City Council candidates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.