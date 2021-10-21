Thursday, Oct. 21 Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Middle School Book Group: “The Night Gardener,” by Jonathan Auxier, Zoom, 10 a.m.

Uptown Theatre Honors 2021, First Street Community Center, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Mount Vernon High School theatre performance: “And Then There Were None,” Performing Arts Center, 2 and 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

No classes for Lisbon Schools

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Entrepreneuza: Deetz, Mount Vernon Creates, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

