Community calendar Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 Oct 27, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Oct. 27Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Fall community Book Talk, Cole Library Second floor (registration required), noonSatellite Voting Station, Cornell College SAW complex, noon to 6 p.m.Lisbon Early Childcare Center fall festival, LECC gym, 3:30-9 p.m.Mount Vernon High School parent teacher conferences, Mount Vernon High School, 4-8 p.m.Friday, Oct. 28Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Saturday, Oct. 29Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Lisboon post prom committee middle school Halloween Dance, Lisbon Early Childcare Center gymnasium, 5:30-10 p.m.Cornell College guitar and mandolin faculty recital, Cornell College Ringer Recital Studio, 7 p.m.November Music on Main presents Eddie Piccard and the Busch Brothers, First Street Community Center, 7-10 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 30Trunk or Treat, Mount Vernon High School back parking lot, 4-6 p.m.Monday, Oct. 31Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Lisbon Halloweentown, downtown Lisbon, 5-7 p.m.Southeast Linn Community Center Soup Supper fundraiser, SELCC, 4:30-7:30 p.m.Lisbon and Mount Vernon Trick or Treat hours, Mount Vernon and Lisbon, 5-8 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 1Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Washington Elementary parent teacher conferences, Washington Elementary, 4-8 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library room 326, 6-8 p.m.Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association, Mount Vernon High School Library, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 2Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Booster Clubs meeting, Mount Vernon PAC Lobby, 5:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 3Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon presents “Wonderland: Alice’s Rock and Roll Adventure,” Lisbon High School Auditorium, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatSpringville-Central City cross country: Four in the top-10Halloween activitiesInvestigating beyond the human eyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdNorth Linn welcomes new principalAlburnett grows into new fire stationPolice station project approvedA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa football: Say it ain't so Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.