Community calendar Oct 28 Oct 28, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 28Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon High School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.Friday, October 29No classes for Mount Vernon SchoolsSaturday, October 30Cedar Amateur Astronomers public observing event: “Luminous,” Palisades-Dows Observatory, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, October 31Happy Halloween!Monday, November 1Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, November 2Election DayCongregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, November 3Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, November 4Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon sixth-grade band/orchestra/choir concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOxford Council candidate sees need for improvementsMount Vernon School Board candidatesVernon says goodbye to libraryBridge condition a concernBridge closedA desire to rebuild the relationship with the First Responders in OxfordNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentNorth Liberty firefighters stay busyIncumbent hopes to retain seat in OxfordMount Vernon mayor Images Videos