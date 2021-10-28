Thursday, Oct. 28

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon High School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

No classes for Mount Vernon Schools

Saturday, October 30

Cedar Amateur Astronomers public observing event: “Luminous,” Palisades-Dows Observatory, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Happy Halloween!

Monday, November 1

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Election Day

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 4

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon sixth-grade band/orchestra/choir concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

