Thursday, Oct. 6CDG Community leader's breakfast, Cornell College Smith Commons, 7:30 a.m.Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Humanities and Arts Interest Group Talk, Cornell College Thomas Commons Hedges Conference Room, 11:10 a.m.Book event for Dr. Kate Sagel's new book "Botanical Entanglements," Cornell College, Van Etten-Lacey House, 4 p.m.Friday, Oct. 7Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Saturday, Oct. 8Scouting for Food bag pick up, place bags in visible spot, 9 a.m.Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Friends of Palisades Kepler raptorology event, Palisades-Kepler Pavilion 1, 11 a.m.Mount Vernon Chili Cook-Off, Uptown Mount Vernon, sampling runs from 4-7 p.m.Monday, Oct. 10Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon High school choir concert, Mount Vernon PAC auditorium, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 11Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Virtual Science Cafe "Preparing older Iowans for Disasters and Emergencies: Disaster PrepWise Study," Zoom, 7 p.m.Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic, Lisbon High School Walmer Field, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon early out activity, Southeast Linn Community Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.FAFSA Night at MV, Mount Vernon High School library, 3-7 p.m.Lisbon School Board, Lisbon School Board Conference Room, 6 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 13Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.