Thursday, Sept. 15Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.MVLCT presents "As You Like It," Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Friday, Sept. 16Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.MVLCT presents "As You Like It," Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Saturday, Sept. 17Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.MVLCT presents "As You Like It," Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Monday, Sept. 19Mount Vernon Middle School PTO, Mount Vernon Middle School Library, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Departmetn conference room, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 20Second year Seminar showcase, Cornell College Thomas Commons, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday Morning book club, Cole Library Room 108, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Linn County Master Gardeners "Alliums are the Art and Soul of Spring and Summer," Lisbon Library Heritage Hall, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Community of Readers Adult book group discussion, Cole Library Room 310, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 21Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Schools early dismissal, 1:05 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 22Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Cornell college presents "Working," Armstrong Youngker Hall Plumb Fleming Boc Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Mount Vernon High School Homecoming Parade, Mount Vernon First Street, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon High School homecoming coronation, Mount Vernon First Street Building, 7 p.m.