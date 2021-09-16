Community Calendar Sept. 16 Sep 16, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 16Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.Friday, Sept. 17Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 18Lincoln Highway Arts Festival, Uptown Mount Vernon, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Middle School Book Group: “Stig & Tile: Vanisher’s Island,” by Max de Radigues, outside the south entrance of Cole Library, 10 to 11 a.m.Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 19Fall Fun Auction, Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, Sept. 20Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 21Daytime adult book discussion group: “Meet Me at the Museum,” by Ann Youngson, Cole Library, 9:30 to 11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Community of Readers adult book discussion group, “The Giver of Stars,” by Jojo Moyes, Cole Library, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 22Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 23Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘ANAMOSA’ mural a group effortA good tributeSpringville volleyball: Hitting on all cylindersFreedom Rock unveiledDutcher pleads guilty in prison attack charges: Sentenced to consecutive life sentencesUniversity of Iowa football: Yanda named America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor recipientMidland football: Just what the doctor orderedAnamosa volleyball: Answering the callMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingAnamosa football: Within striking distance Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.