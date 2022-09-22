Community calendar Sept. 22 through Sept. 29 Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 22Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon High School Homecoming Parade, Mount Vernon First Street, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon High School homecoming coronation, Mount Vernon First Street Building, 7 p.m.Friday, Sept. 23Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Saturday, Sept. 24Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Mount Vernon Homecoming Dance, Mount Vernon High School, 9 p.m.Monday, Sept. 26Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 27Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Cornell College hosting drone footage of campus, Cornell College, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Lisbon Parent Teacher Conferences, Lisbon SchoolsLisbon soup supper, Lisbon School Cafeteria, 5-7 p.m.Linn County Master Gardeners “Gentle Yoga for Gardeners,” Lisbon Library Heritage Hall, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 28Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Homecoming Powderpuff football games, Walmer Field, 7 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 29Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Cornell College Concert series: Walter Saul, Cornell College Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa homecomingSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Tenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awayMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightParlor on Main is now OpenMidland homecomingSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performance‘It’s time to keep going:’ Next steps already underway for gymAnamosa football: Comeback falls just shortAnamosa passes gym bond Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.