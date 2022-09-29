Community calendar Sept. 29 through Oct. 6 Sep 29, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 29Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Cornell College Concert series: Walter Saul, Cornell College Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Friday, Sept. 30Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Lisbon Homecoming coronation, Walmer Field, 6:20 p.m.Cornell College presents “Working,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Felming Black Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 1Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.Uptown Theatre Honors Gala, First Street Community Center, 6:30 p.m.Cedar Amateur Astronomers Public event “International Observe the Moon Night,” Eastern Iowa Observatory and Learning Center, 7:30 p.m.Cornell College presents “Working,” Cornell College Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Felming Black Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Lisbon homecoming dance, Tin Roof Hideaway and Events Center, 8 p.m.Monday, Oct. 3Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.Washignton Elementary Teachers and Parents meeting, Washington Elementary School cafeteria, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 4Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association Meeting, Mount Vernon High School Library, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 5Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Booster Club meeting, Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center Lobby, 5:30 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 6CDG Community leader’s breakfast, Cornell College Smith Commons, 7:30 a.m.Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Humanities and Arts Interest Group Talk, Cornell College Thomas Commons Hedges Conference Room, 11:10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, IowaTenacious, dedicated volunteer passes away Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.