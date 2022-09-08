Community calendar Sept. 8 through Sept. 15 Sep 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 8Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.MVLCT presents “As You Like It,” Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Friday, Sept. 9Bingo, SELCC, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, SELCC, 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required.Tony Plaut retrospective gallery reception, McWethy Hall Peter Paul Luce Gallery, 3-5 p.m.MVLCT presents “As You Like It,” Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Saturday, Sept. 10Pinhook Players Story Time, Memorial Park Gazebo, 10 a.m.MVHS drama presents “Silent Sky,” Mount Vernon Perfroming Arts Center, 7 p.m.MVLCT presents “As You Like It,” Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise).Sunday, Sept. 11MVHS Drama presents “Silent Sky,” Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m.Cornell College Faculty Rectal French Music for clarinet and piano, Cornell college Kimmel Theatre, 3 p.m.Monday, Sept. 12Mount Vernon School board meeting, Mount Vernon PAC lobby, 6:30 p.m.Jack and the Beanstalk puppet show, Lisbon Heritage Hall, 7 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 13Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lego Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Linn County Master Gardeners “Enable Lifelong Gardening,” Lisbon Library Heritage Hall, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 14Congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Schools early dismissal, 1:05 p.m.Lisbon School Board, Lisbon School Board conference room, 6 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 15Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Knit your bit, SELCC, 10-11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.MVLCT presents “As You Like It,” Memorial Park Gazebo, 6 p.m. preshow (7 p.m. curtains rise). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff’s office provides first day escortAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Midland football: Check another one off the bucket listBond vote loomsOver The Moon is out of this worldAnamosa volleyball: Bringing the heatCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeMount Vernon new teachers 2022Final delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresMartins honored as Good Farm Neighbors ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.