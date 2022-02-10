Thursday, Feb. 10

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Jim Buenning Trio, Armstrong Hall, Cornell College, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Rupert Kinnard Artist’s Reception, McWeethy Hall at Cornell College, 4-6 p.m. (gallery talk begins at 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Lisbon My Little Valentine dance (for kindergarten through fifth grades students), Lisbon Schools, 6-8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

American Red Cross Blood drive, Thomas Commons Cornell College, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon High School boys track parents meeting, Mount Vernon High School commons, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon high school girls soccer parents meeting, Mount Vernon High School commonss, 7 p.m.

