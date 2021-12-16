Thursday, Dec. 16

Cornell College winter break begins (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 10)

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon school concert (grades 1-3), school auditorium, 6 p.m.

December Music on Main: Keith Allyn, First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon AK/kindergarten concert, school auditorium, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Dec. 19

Mount Vernon High School choir concert, Performing Arts Center, 2:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon High School band/orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 4:30 p.m.

Lisbon Parks and Recreation hosts free holiday movie “Elf,” 1 p.m., Lisbon Heritage Hall

Monday, Dec. 20

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon 4th-6th grade concert, school auditorium, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Lisbon preschool concert, school auditorium, 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Winter break begins for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 3)

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

