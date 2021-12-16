Community calendar Dec 16, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 16Cornell College winter break begins (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 10)Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon school concert (grades 1-3), school auditorium, 6 p.m.December Music on Main: Keith Allyn, First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.Friday, Dec. 17Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon AK/kindergarten concert, school auditorium, 2 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 18Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonSunday, Dec. 19Mount Vernon High School choir concert, Performing Arts Center, 2:15 p.m.Mount Vernon High School band/orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 4:30 p.m.Lisbon Parks and Recreation hosts free holiday movie “Elf,” 1 p.m., Lisbon Heritage HallMonday, Dec. 20Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon 4th-6th grade concert, school auditorium, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 21Lisbon preschool concert, school auditorium, 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 22Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.mCards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 23Winter break begins for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 3)Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldAxe-cade opens doors downtownShop with A Cop event heldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting Day Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.