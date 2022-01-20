Thursday, Jan. 20

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Cocoa with the cops, Sledding hill and old fire station, 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

High School State Jazz Band Festival, Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center auditorium, 3:15 p.m.

Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

