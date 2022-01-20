Community calendar Jan 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Jan. 20Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Jan. 21Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 22Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonCocoa with the cops, Sledding hill and old fire station, 4-6 p.m.Monday, Jan. 24Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.High School State Jazz Band Festival, Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center auditorium, 3:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 25Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 26Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 27Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBetween the lines: Amazing night of hoopsPino named Springville superintendentAnamosa girls wrestling: Four Raiders win titlesAutumn Pino named new superintendent of Lisbon, Springville schoolsAnamosa boys basketball: Wilt for the winFinalists named for Lisbon-Springville superintendent positionSpringville girls basketball: Wilson breaks single-game scoring recordBrianne Melinda (McClain) WalshireMidland girls basketball: Full week of hoops, with winsKerry L. Conrad Images Videos