Community Calendar Dec 9, 2021 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 9Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Project 60, Lions’ Den, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School Board meeting, board room, 6 p.m.Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Friday, Dec. 10Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 11Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonTrivia Night, The Local, 6 to 8 p.m.Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 12Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 2 p.m.Old Fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long, Sts. Peter and Paul Community Center, 5 to 8 p.m.Monday, Dec. 13Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, police station, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Performing Arts Center lobby, 6:30 p.m.Lisbon choir concert (grades 7-12), school auditorium, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 14Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 15Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 16Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon school concert (grades 1-3), school auditorium, 6 p.m.December Music on Main: Keith Allyn, First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLighting up Oxford with the sights of the seasonDance Arts Iowa presenting The Nutcracker this SaturdayMount Vernon Pharmacy to relocateAmy Friedl-Stoner performing her holiday show at Paramount TheaterShop with A Cop back for year fiveChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showAnamosa boys basketball: Playing high-level hoopsAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsMidland girls basketball: Starting with a win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.