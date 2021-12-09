Thursday, Dec. 9

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Project 60, Lions’ Den, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School Board meeting, board room, 6 p.m.

Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Trivia Night, The Local, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 2 p.m.

Old Fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long, Sts. Peter and Paul Community Center, 5 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon City Council meeting, police station, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Performing Arts Center lobby, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon choir concert (grades 7-12), school auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon school concert (grades 1-3), school auditorium, 6 p.m.

December Music on Main: Keith Allyn, First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Middle School orchestra concert, Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

