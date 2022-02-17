Community calendar Feb 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Feb. 17Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.High school girls soccer parent meeting, Mount Vernon High School commons, 7-8 p.m.Friday, Feb. 18Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Cornell Chamber Orchestra, Symphonic and Jazz band concert, Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Monday, Feb. 21Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.TRC Speech Contest, Lisbon Schools, 4-9 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, Mount Vernon Middle School Library, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 22Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Fifth thrrough 12th grade band concert, Lisbon Auditorium, 6 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Mount Vernon fourth through 12th grade orchestra concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon Police Department chambers and Zoom, 6:30 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 23Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School Board work session, Lisbon School Board room, 6 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 24Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Festival of Bands concert, Mount Vernon High school gymnasium, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communityMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsSpringville girls basketball: A long time comingSaving livesAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesRecreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyLittle Hawks reign on Lightnings’ matAlan Weets announces candidacy for Iowa Legislature in Senate District 41 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.