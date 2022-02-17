Thursday, Feb. 17

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

High school girls soccer parent meeting, Mount Vernon High School commons, 7-8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cornell Chamber Orchestra, Symphonic and Jazz band concert, Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

TRC Speech Contest, Lisbon Schools, 4-9 p.m.

Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, Mount Vernon Middle School Library, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon Fifth thrrough 12th grade band concert, Lisbon Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon fourth through 12th grade orchestra concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon Police Department chambers and Zoom, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School Board work session, Lisbon School Board room, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Festival of Bands concert, Mount Vernon High school gymnasium, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you