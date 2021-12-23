Thursday, Dec. 23

Winter break begins for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 3)

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

Saturday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

Monday, Dec. 27

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon Library Reading Friends, Zoom, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

