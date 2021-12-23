Community calendar Dec 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 23Winter break begins for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools (Classes resume Monday, Jan. 3)Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Dec. 24Christmas EveSaturday, Dec. 25Merry Christmas!Monday, Dec. 27Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon Library Reading Friends, Zoom, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 28Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 29Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 30Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.