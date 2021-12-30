Community Calendar Dec 30, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 30Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 1Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonMonday, Jan. 3Classes resume for Mount Vernon and Lisbon schools.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 4Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 6Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 7Community Leaders Breakfast, Gwen’s, 7:30 to 9 a.m.Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa wrestling legend keeps giving backMidland wrestling: Miller takes down No. 1Springville girls basketball: Nachazel enters 1,000-point clubAnamosa boys basketball: Bouncing right backDeolinda 'Dee' WagnerPolar plunge makes a splashAnamosa girls wrestling: Working towards the end gameAxe-cade opens doors downtownMVCSD COVID policy changing in January Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.