Thursday, Dec. 30

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Monday, Jan. 3

Classes resume for Mount Vernon and Lisbon schools.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Community Leaders Breakfast, Gwen’s, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

