Thursday, Oct. 7Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Homecoming parade, Washington Elementary, 5:30 p.m. Coronation to follow at First Street Field.

Friday, Oct. 8 Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 2 p.m.

Mount Vernon High School Concert Choir, Performing Arts Center, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11High school book group: “Six of Crows,” by Leigh Bardugo, via Zoom, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School Board meeting, board conference room, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14Community Leaders Breakfast, Thomas Commons, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.

