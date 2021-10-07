Community calendar Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 7Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Homecoming parade, Washington Elementary, 5:30 p.m. Coronation to follow at First Street Field.Friday, Oct. 8 Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 9Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 10Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 2 p.m.Mount Vernon High School Concert Choir, Performing Arts Center, 2:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 11High school book group: “Six of Crows,” by Leigh Bardugo, via Zoom, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 12Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 13Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School Board meeting, board conference room, 6 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 14Community Leaders Breakfast, Thomas Commons, 7:30 to 9 a.m.Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentSpringville football: Saving the best for lastShelter unveils phase one of dog parkJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014Founder of Every Student, Any School seeks board seatMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedMidland football: Staying business as usualCandidate list set for Nov. 2 city and school board elections Images Videos