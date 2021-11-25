Thursday, Nov. 18

Keynote lecture event “The Fuehrer’s Democracy,” 6 to 7 p.m., Hedges Conference Room, Cornell College.

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Writers’ Night, Mount Vernon Creates, 7 to 8:30 p.m

Friday, Nov. 19

Bingo, 10 a.m., Southeast Linn Community Center

Saturday, Nov. 20

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to noon, First Street Community Center gymnasium

Sunday, Nov. 21

Mount Vernon high school football banquet, 5-8 p.m., Mount Vernon PAC.

Monday, Nov. 22

Fall break begins for Cornell College students

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.

Reading Friends: Lisbon Library book club, Zoom, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

DARE graduation, 10 a.m., Lisbon Auditorium.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving break for Lisbon, Mount Vernon Schools.

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Classes resume Monday, Nov. 29 after Thanksgiving break for Mount Vernon, Lisbon Schools.

