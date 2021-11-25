Community calendar Nov 25, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Nov. 18Keynote lecture event “The Fuehrer’s Democracy,” 6 to 7 p.m., Hedges Conference Room, Cornell College.Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Writers’ Night, Mount Vernon Creates, 7 to 8:30 p.mFriday, Nov. 19Bingo, 10 a.m., Southeast Linn Community CenterSaturday, Nov. 20Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to noon, First Street Community Center gymnasiumSunday, Nov. 21Mount Vernon high school football banquet, 5-8 p.m., Mount Vernon PAC.Monday, Nov. 22Fall break begins for Cornell College studentsCongregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.Reading Friends: Lisbon Library book club, Zoom, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 23DARE graduation, 10 a.m., Lisbon Auditorium.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 24Thanksgiving break for Lisbon, Mount Vernon Schools.Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 25Happy Thanksgiving!Classes resume Monday, Nov. 29 after Thanksgiving break for Mount Vernon, Lisbon Schools. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Springville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberKelly GenskowAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsSpringville football wrap-up: Turning it completely aroundRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images Videos