Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Saturday, Nov. 27

Shop Small Saturday, uptown Mount Vernon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Cedar Amateur Astronomers public observing event, Palisades-Dows Nature Preserve and Observatory, 7:30 p.m

Monday, Nov. 29

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Virtual Science Cafe, via Zoom, 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Magical Night, drive through uptown Mount Vernon, 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

