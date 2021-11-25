Community Calendar Nov 25, 2021 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Nov. 25Happy Thanksgiving!Saturday, Nov. 27Shop Small Saturday, uptown Mount Vernon, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonCedar Amateur Astronomers public observing event, Palisades-Dows Nature Preserve and Observatory, 7:30 p.mMonday, Nov. 29Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 30Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Virtual Science Cafe, via Zoom, 7 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 1Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Magical Night, drive through uptown Mount Vernon, 5 to 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 2Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberBetween the lines: First in the 1,000-1,000 club?Kelly GenskowSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Life lessons through runningAnamosa baseball: Wilt commits to KirkwoodSpringville volleyball: Howard, Matus, Wilson earn All-State honorsDisappointment at the DomeJoan Nicholson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.