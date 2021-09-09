The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting Sept. 21 from 9:30 — 11 A.M. This month the group will be meeting at the picnic shelter at Bryant Park in Mount Vernon. The park is located on Bryant Road, just off of First Street West.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
At the September meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book Meet Me at the Museum by Anne Youngson. Machele Pekley will lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this description of the book: “In Denmark, Professor Anders Larsen, an urbane man of facts, has lost his wife and his hopes for the future. On an isolated English farm, Tina Hopgood is trapped in a life she doesn’t remember choosing. Both believe their love stories are over.
“Brought together by a shared fascination with the Tollund Man, subject of Seamus Heaney’s famous poem, they begin writing letters to one another. And from their vastly different worlds, they find they have more in common than they could have imagined.
“As they open up to one another about their lives, an unexpected friendship blooms. But then Tina’s letters stop coming, and Anders is thrown into despair. How far are they willing to go to write a new story for themselves?”