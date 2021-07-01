TTT Chapter EWThe Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met June 14 at the home of Jo Ann Stoner. Club president Karen Martin called the meeting to order with eight members present. Cathy Jordan took two local girls to Camp Wyoming on June 13. Ann Currie was to pick them up from camp June18. The chapter will invite the girls to a pizza party in September to hear about their week at camp. Discussion was had regarding upcoming fundraisers and membership recruitment.
Be Originals 4HThe Be Original 4-H Club met in person at the Southeast Linn Community Center on June 13, 2021. The club decided and voted to reimburse leader Megan Dietsch for purchasing the green 4-H cords for graduating senior members. The club also talked about the Southeast Linn Community landscaping project. The landscaping project consists of taking old and dead plants out and planting new flowers at the front of the building. The club also discussed the food drive they did in past years and because of COVID-19 they couldn’t go door to door to collect food. So this year we didn’t get as many goods for the SELCC. A committee of Cassie Ross, Ryan Ross, and Clara Moore was formed to help set up the fair booth. After this, the meeting was adjourned.