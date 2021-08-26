Did you read Jennifer Ryan’s debut novel The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir? A novel set in WWII it became a bestseller with endearing characters and a moving plot. If you read and enjoyed this book, I want to introduce you to her latest novel The Kitchen Front.
Once again Ryan takes the reader to an English village during WWII. In this novel the main characters are trying to win a cooking contest sponsored by the BBC radio program The Kitchen Front. The grand prize is a job as the program’s first female co-host. The rules of the contest require that the contestants use only their own ration books and must keep the cost down. There are three rounds and the person with the most points at the end is the winner.
The author includes recipes, but I wasn’t enticed to recreate them — Lady Gwendoline’s Sardine Rolls, Zelda’s Raised Spam and Game Pie. These are clearly war time recipes — not the British Bake Off.
Each contestant comes from very different circumstances but each desperately needs to win. The book obviously touches on cooking but also on the role that British women played in the war effort and their new-found freedoms outside the home in factories and in the military.
Intrigued? Stop into Cole Library and check out Jennifer Ryan’s novels.