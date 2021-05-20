Our summer reading program is starting at Cole Library, Mount Vernon’s Public Library Monday, May 31. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.”
To participate in the Summer Reading program, stop in starting Monday, May 31, and register. You will be given a sheet of 10 colorful circles and a reading t-shirt from our friends at Hills Bank and Trust. Each time you visit the library you will get a crayon sticker to put on your sheet. When each circle is filled, exchange your sheet for a prize.
Programs we are having this summer that you won’t want to miss are:
WEDNESDAY WORKSHOPS: Wednesday Workshops are held every Wednesday, June 2 through July 28, weather permitting. Each workshop has two sessions available: 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. We have limited spots available per session, so call 319-895-5940 to reserve your spot.
• June 2: Black Scratch Art
• June 9: Grass Handprint
• June 16: Creative Paint Brushes
• June 23: Monarch Butterflies
• June 30: Patriotic Fans
July 7: Yarn Turtles
• July 14: Rainbow Collage
• July 21: Sink or Swim Pinch Toy
• July 28: Rainbow Tie Dye
STORY TIME: Story time will be held outside every Thursday morning at 9:30 – weather permitting. We will read stories, sing songs and send a craft packet home to enjoy making later.
EULENSPIEGEL DRIVE-IN PUPPET SHOW: BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS
Eulenspiegel Puppets are returning with another fabulous outdoor puppet show. Tuesday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. they will perform their newest show The Bremen Town Musicians. This beloved Grimm’s fairy tale is larger than life and will be presented as a drive-in show. You can listen through your car radio as you hear the adventures of the cat, the dog, the rooster and the donkey on their way to Bremen Town.
We will not be taking reservations until May 31.
All programs and library hours are on the library’s web page www.colelibrary.org.
Share your summer with us at Cole Library.