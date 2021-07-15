Are you starting to plan a summer getaway? Cole Library can help with three new books by National Geographic – Complete National Parks of the United States, Secrets of the National Parks, and 100 Parks 5000 Ideas and Where Should We Camp Next by Stephanie & Jeremy Puglisi.
Complete National Parks of the United States features over 400 registered sites including parks, battlefields, trails and monuments. The book begins with a map of the United States with all of the parks marked. Map keys and park designation icons follow so you can successfully navigate the book.
The book is set up in a very helpful manner. They divide the United States into regions and then break those regions down by state and finally the National Parks are listed alphabetically.
Secrets of the National Parks reveals places within the parks that you may not know about without inside information. That information comes in the form of “Not to be Missed” and “Local Intelligence” sections. This book is also divided by region and focuses on the more famous of our national parks.
This book is not for the person passing through but for the explorer who wants to get the most out of a visit.
100 Parks 5000 Ideas includes parks in both the United States and Canada. It is divided by regions and then lists the parks. Highlighted boxes of information included by the author are: “The Big Picture” – facts about the park; “Chow Down” – places to eat when you are there; “Lay Your Head” – hotels and camping available; “Meet the Neighbors” – other parks nearby you may also want to visit; “Did You Know” – trivia facts; and “Event Horizon” – special events held at the park. This is a great book to help you plan and make reservations ahead of your trip.
The three titles from National Geographic also include stunning photos.
Where Should We Camp Next by Stephanie & Jeremy Puglisi is written by veteran campers who podcast and write regularly about the subject.
Their book is also divided into regions and states. They choose two to three campgrounds to highlight under “Best in State” and give in-depth information about these sites. These sites are followed by “Also Great” which includes a few alternate sites that didn’t make the cut but are worth visiting.
The authors created their own badge system so you can tell at a glance if a campground is romantic, family friendly, rustic, waterfront, or glamping. They also include fun facts about the area and sights worth stopping to see.
One fun feature is “Before you go … ,” recommends books to read or movies to watch before your trip.
So before you hit the road, one stop should be the library.