Community Calendar Jul 29, 2021

Thursday, July 29
Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.
Lisbon Library Story Time, Lincoln Square Park Gazebo, 10:30 a.m.
Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon Summer Farmers' Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 
Cedar Amateur Astronomers Public Observing Event, Palisades-Dows Observatory, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2
Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3
Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4
Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Movie in the park: "The Croods a New Age," Lisbon City Park, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 
Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.
Lisbon Library Story Time, Lincoln Square Park Gazebo, 10:30 a.m.
Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Mount Vernon Summer Farmers' Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.
Lisbon Sauerkraut Days ice cream social and safety fair, Lisbon City Park, 6:30 p.m., fireworks to follow.