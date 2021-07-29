Thursday, July 29Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

Lisbon Library Story Time, Lincoln Square Park Gazebo, 10:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 31 Cedar Amateur Astronomers Public Observing Event, Palisades-Dows Observatory, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Movie in the park: “The Croods a New Age,” Lisbon City Park, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

Lisbon Library Story Time, Lincoln Square Park Gazebo, 10:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.

Lisbon Sauerkraut Days ice cream social and safety fair, Lisbon City Park, 6:30 p.m., fireworks to follow.

Recommended for you