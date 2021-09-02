Community Calendar Sep 2, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 2Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.Monday, Sept. 6 Labor DayLisbon Fire Department breakfast, Lisbon Fire Station, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.SELCC 35th anniversary celebration, SELCC, 10 a.m., program at 11:30.Tuesday, Sept. 7Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 8Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 9Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMV moms turn plant-power into transformational businessBecker back in classroomSpringville volleyball preview: Taking them one game at a timeBolts take on new district with new coachAnamosa football preview: Putting in the extra work to winArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerCenter Point Chiropractic welcomes Dr. FisherMidland football: Lightning strikes immediatelyCornell Service dayAnamosa teacher bios Images Videos