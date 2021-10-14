Community calendar Oct 14, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Oct. 14Community Leaders Breakfast, Thomas Commons, 7:30 to 9 a.m.Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.Friday, Oct. 15 Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 16Red Cedar Chamber Music: Licorice Schtick, Lisbon Library’s Heritage Hall, 11 a.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.Cedar Valley Astronomers Public Observing Event: “Earth’s Moon: International Observe the Moon Night,” Palisades Dows Nature Preserve and Observatory, 7:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 18 Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Red Cedar Chamber Music: Licorice Schtick, Cornell’s Kimmel Theater, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 19Daytime Adult Book Discussion Group: “The Indigo Girl,” by Natasha Boyd, Bryant Park, 9:30 to 11 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Community of Readers Adult Book Discussion Group, “The Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis, Cole Library, 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 20Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 21Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCaspers family has record dayAnamosa football: Down to the wire, againMount Vernon Hall of Fame nominees announcedNurse, educator challenging District 4 incumbentUpdate given on police station projectSpringville football: Saving the best for lastAnamosa football: Thrilling trophy triumphSemifinalist announced in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship ProgramJohnson takes pumpkin crown: First Minnesota winner since 2014CCA Foundation’s treasurer seeks at-large seat Images Videos