Thursday, Oct. 14Community Leaders Breakfast, Thomas Commons, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15 Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16Red Cedar Chamber Music: Licorice Schtick, Lisbon Library’s Heritage Hall, 11 a.m.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre: “House of Blue Leaves,” First Street Community Center Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Valley Astronomers Public Observing Event: “Earth’s Moon: International Observe the Moon Night,” Palisades Dows Nature Preserve and Observatory, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18 Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.

Red Cedar Chamber Music: Licorice Schtick, Cornell’s Kimmel Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19Daytime Adult Book Discussion Group: “The Indigo Girl,” by Natasha Boyd, Bryant Park, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Community of Readers Adult Book Discussion Group, “The Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis, Cole Library, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.

Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

