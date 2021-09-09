Thursday, Sept. 9

• Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

• MVHS Theatre “Ugly Lies the Bone,” PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park: • A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Patriot Day

• Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.

• MVHS Theatre “Ugly Lies the Bone” PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

• Mount Vernon School Board meeting, PAC lobby, 6:30 p.m.

• Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

• Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Yom Kippur

• Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.

