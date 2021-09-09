Community calendar Sep 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 9• Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.• Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m.Friday, Sept. 10• MVHS Theatre “Ugly Lies the Bone,” PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Shakespeare in the Park: • A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 11Patriot Day• Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Memorial Park Gazebo, 7 p.m.• MVHS Theatre “Ugly Lies the Bone” PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Monday, Sept. 13• Mount Vernon School Board meeting, PAC lobby, 6:30 p.m.• Lisbon City Council meeting, city hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 14• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Wednesday, Sept. 15• Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 16Yom Kippur• Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.• Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.• Mount Vernon Summer Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center front lawn, 4 to 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearingFreedom Rock painting underwaySoutheast Linn Community Center celebrating 35th year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.