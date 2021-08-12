Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, Aug. 2, to the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 9.

Aug. 2 — medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 2 — motorist assist, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon

Aug. 3 — welfare check, 400 blk Third St SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 3 — medical, S Jackson St, Lisbon

Aug. 3 — accident, S Jackson St, Lisbon

Aug. 4 — motorist assist, 100 blk E Business 30, Lisbon

Aug. 4 — disturbance, 600 blk Second Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 4 — suspicious vehicle, N. Washington St, Lisbon

Aug. 5 — medical, 100 blk E Business 30, Lisbon

Aug. 5 — medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave SE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 6 — funeral assist, Mount Vernon/Lisbon

Aug. 6 — traffic control for band parade, Mount Vernon

Aug. 7 — traffic control for 5k, Lisbon

Aug. 7 — car crash, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Aug. 7 — car crash, S. Walnut St, Lisbon

Aug. 7 — animal welfare check, Main St, Lisbon

Aug. 7 — medical, 200 blk N Walnut St, Lisbon

Aug. 7 — fire, 200 blk Light Rd, Lisbon

Aug.8 — domestic disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 8 — suspicious vehicle, 1200 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 8 — medical, 500 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

Aug. 8 — trespassing, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon

