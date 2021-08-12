police calls Aug 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, Aug. 2, to the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 9.Aug. 2 — medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount VernonAug. 2 — motorist assist, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonAug. 3 — welfare check, 400 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonAug. 3 — medical, S Jackson St, LisbonAug. 3 — accident, S Jackson St, LisbonAug. 4 — motorist assist, 100 blk E Business 30, LisbonAug. 4 — disturbance, 600 blk Second Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 4 — suspicious vehicle, N. Washington St, LisbonAug. 5 — medical, 100 blk E Business 30, LisbonAug. 5 — medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave SE, Mount VernonAug. 6 — funeral assist, Mount Vernon/LisbonAug. 6 — traffic control for band parade, Mount VernonAug. 7 — traffic control for 5k, LisbonAug. 7 — car crash, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 7 — car crash, S. Walnut St, LisbonAug. 7 — animal welfare check, Main St, LisbonAug. 7 — medical, 200 blk N Walnut St, LisbonAug. 7 — fire, 200 blk Light Rd, LisbonAug.8 — domestic disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonAug. 8 — suspicious vehicle, 1200 blk First St W, Mount VernonAug. 8 — medical, 500 blk N. Washington St, LisbonAug. 8 — trespassing, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne-wheeled wonder: Unicycle on RAGBRAI route turns headsMidland/Springville baseball: Sauer, Koppes earn All-District honorsFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Eight in a rowAnamosa softball: Lubben, Watters earn prestigious All-State honorsFrank excited to lead Anamosa Fire DepartmentThe Supreme League debuts this fallRiders swarm Jones CountyNew bakery keeps it all in the familyAnamosa baseball: Raider trio cracks the codeMoving Wall coming to Solon Images Videos