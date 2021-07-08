The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council will present Farm-to-Fork Tales, five farmers telling stories about Iowa weather at 6 p.m. Thursday July 8, on the lawn in front of the First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon.
Farm-to-Fork Tales is produced in cooperation with Mary Swander, former Iowa Poet Laureate and professor emerita at Iowa State University. Swander, who has worked with local farmers Suzen Erem, Allan Mallie, Laura Krouse, David Miller and Kevin Woods, who will be storytellers for the event.
The evening includes live music from the Mississippi Band.