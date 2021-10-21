The conduct of spectators was a point of discussion at Lisbon School Board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13.
More than 20 citizens were in attendance of the school board meeting in support of parent Matt Kohl, who was ejected from Friday, Oct. 1, game at Pekin for unsportsmanlike conduct at the game. Because of the ejection, he was barred by Lisbon school administrators from attending a home football game on senior night Friday, Oct. 8.
Kohl disputed the ejection and said he did not swear at a referee or do anything that violated 904.04 policy about spectator conduct, but was still ejected from the stands.
“I was never vulgar, and never crossed the line to the obscene to be rightfully ejected,” Kohl said.
Policy 904.04 states “Spectators are expected to display mature behavior and sportsmanship. The failure of spectators to do so is not only disruptive, but embarrassing to the participants, the district and the entire community.
To protect the rights to students to participate without fear of interference, and to permit the sponsors and officials of sponsored or approved activities to perform their duties without interference, the following provisions are in effect:
Abusive, verbal, or physical conduct of spectators directed at participants, officials or sponsors of activities will not be tolerated.
Verbal or physical conduct of spectators that interferes with the performance of participants, officials, or sponsors of activities will not be tolerated.
The use of vulgar, obscene, or demeaning expression directed at participants, officials or sponsors of an activity will not be tolerated.
If a spectator at a sponsored or approved activity becomes physically or verbally abusive, uses vulgar, obscene, or demeaning expressions, or in any way interferes the performance of an activity, the spectator may be removed from the event by the individuals in charge of the activity, and the Superintendent may exclude the spectator from future sponsored or approved activities in the District. The Superintendent shall send a notice to the spectator advising the spectator of the District’s right to exclude the individual from the District activities and events, the duration of the exclusion, and that the spectator maybe removed and/or prosecuted if he or she attends an activity during the period of exclusion. The district may also obtain a court order for exclusion from future school sponsored or approved activities.”
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that Lisbon has been dealing with a number of unsportsmanlike conduct issues by spectators prior to the Pekin incident, and that the district had reminded people of the public conduct on school premises policy ahead of the Pekin game.
Kohl said the ejection and subsequent administration action was unfounded, unnecessary and uncalled for just because he was voicing an opinion about a bad call.
He also indicated staff and teachers at Lisbon have violated that policy a number of times themselves.
Lisbon school board member John Prasil supported the administration’s actions.
“Administration clearly set a precedent that this is not going to continue happening at Lisbon Schools,” John Prasil said. “It doesn’t matter what was said, a person was thrown out of a game by an official. This isn’t a First Amendment rights issue. You can’t say whatever you want whenever you want to. This is a warning to everyone else. When you represent Lisbon as a fan, watch your Ps and Qs.”