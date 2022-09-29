Strong social ties and staying active can have a direct and positive impact on our overall wellbeing. Through our busy lives we can often neglect spending time with coworkers, family, and friends and getting the physical activity we need.
This lack of social connectedness can have an impact on our physical, mental, and social wellbeing. Walking is one of the ways to support not only your physical health but also your mental and social health. There is no better time than now to grab a walking buddy and register for the Healthiest State 12th Annual Walk at www.iowahealthieststate.com/walk.
The Annual Walk is an opportunity to gather with friends, neighbors, colleagues or classmates and join thousands of other Iowans in a collective effort to improve the wellbeing of our state by walking for 30 minutes on October 5.
Walking is the easiest, most affordable and accessible form of physical activity to improve our health. It’s also a great way to re-connect with your community, workplace or school and the people who are part of it.
Registering a walk is easy
Register. Registration for the Healthiest State Annual Walk is free and easy. You can register as a workplace, school, and individual.
New this year, you can also help your city win money to support ongoing health and wellness efforts! In addition to registering your workplace or school, also be sure to register as an individual and the city with the highest percentage of the population registered will win the Iowa Cities Challenge.
Organize. Your walk can be as simple or spectacular as you'd like it to be! Plan to walk for 30 minutes in the morning, over your lunch break or in the evening time — whenever is most convenient for your group.
Get the word out. The Healthiest State Initiative has free online resources to help make your walk a success, including a social media guide, communication templates, posters, and graphics.
Join Oct. 5 to improve your own physical, mental, and social wellbeing along with being part of an effort to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. Don’t forget to share about your walk on social media using #WalkMoreConnectMore.