Strong social ties and staying active can have a direct and positive impact on our overall wellbeing. Through our busy lives we can often neglect spending time with coworkers, family, and friends and getting the physical activity we need.

This lack of social connectedness can have an impact on our physical, mental, and social wellbeing. Walking is one of the ways to support not only your physical health but also your mental and social health. There is no better time than now to grab a walking buddy and register for the Healthiest State 12th Annual Walk at www.iowahealthieststate.com/walk.

