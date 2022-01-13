Volunteer coaches are the heart of our youth. Almost all organizations, from schools to park and recreation districts, depend on volunteers to offer sports and leagues. The need is huge, but getting people to volunteer can be difficult and challenging. I have been on each side of this equation: I’ve been a coach/director looking for parents to volunteer, and I’ve been asked as a parent to volunteer so my child can have a team.
Being a volunteer coach is very demanding, but it can also be very worthwhile. If you are coaching young people, it is important to make sure they have fun while learning, since this is their initial experience of that sport. What they experience with you leaves a lasting impression that can make them dislike the sport or yearn for more. Who knows, but someday you might be influencing a future Hall of Fame player or Olympian.
It can feel overwhelming to step into the role by the time you go over all the rules, drills, skills, positions and fundamentals. I am fortunate because I am the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Mount Vernon, but most volunteers have little or no experience coaching or keeping a group of children concentrating on learning a skill. I have had the privilege to coach my sons’ teams in soccer, baseball, football, wrestling, etc through Mount Vernon Park and Recreation and also Club Sports for many years, and I have been able to see up close and personal the leagues and programs they are involved in. Being able to coach my own children was an honor! I loved sharing in their excitement and making memories with them. Sure, there were ups and downs, but it was all worth it to be able to provide insight, direction, knowledge, and support for many seasons. To watch them grow, create friendships, grasp new sports, and learn life-long lessons is irreplaceable and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
I ask each of you to consider volunteering for your child’s team. Even if isn’t the head coach position each team always needs some type of assistance, especially at the younger age groups. If you or someone you know is interested in coaching youth sports or activities please contact Matt Siders at msiders@cityofmtvernon-ia.gov