Make plans now to attend the Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show Saturday, April 9, at the Hyatt Regency Conference Center in Coralville. The Hyatt Regency Conference Center formerly was the Marriott Conference Center.
This is the area's largest show, with over 100 talented exhibitors presenting and selling the Midwest's finest handcrafts. The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy original affordable arts and crafts.
Among the various products presented at the show are oak furniture, paintings and prints, gourd art, bird houses, bird feeders, ceramics, jewelry, metal art sculptures, metal and wood signs, purses, pet products, yard and garden art, stained, etched, and fused glass, quilts, photography, pottery, candles, clothing, floral wreaths, dolls & doll clothes, rugs, baskets, aprons, place mats, table runners, wall hangings and many more original products.
Exhibitors will also be selling homemade coffee cakes, salsa, wines, breads, fudge, barbeque sauce, jams, dried soup and food mixes.
The Hyatt Regency Conference Center is connected to the Hyatt Regency Hotel and is located at 300 East Ninth Street in Coralville, just off of I-80 at Exit 242.
Admission to the show is $5, with anyone 10 and under free. Parking is always free. Show hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.