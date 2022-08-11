Ben Cell, a Cornell College alum and former resident of Mount Vernon, recently donated one of his kidneys to a complete stranger.

Benjamin Cell
Cell said he had seen stories on strangers choosing to donate kidneys to people in need a few years ago, and always found the donation altruistic.

