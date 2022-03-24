Cornell’s baseball team finished a difficult pre-conference stretch against quality foes Sunday with an 11-6 setback to No. 22 nationally-ranked Loras at Ash Park Field.
The Rams (3-8) endured one rough inning – seven runs (five unearned) by Loras in the top of the second – that proved to be the difference and helped keep the Duhawks (16-0) undefeated this season. Loras beat Cornell twice Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
Cornell had six players record a hit, led by Drew Logel’s 2-for-4 effort that included three RBIs from the cleanup hitter.
The Rams got two hits apiece from Kale Rose, Seth Beals and Josiah Shaw. Rose and Shaw each doubled and drove in a run. Colin Konicek added one RBI.
Cornell’s lone two errors aided Loras’ seven-run outburst in the second, putting the Duhawks ahead 7-1. The Rams cut the margin to 7-4 in the third before Loras responded with four unanswered runs.
Loras outhit the Rams, 13-10. Cornell relievers Will Miller, Cai Brevig and Aiden Rosenthal each pitched one scoreless inning to finish the game.
Earlier in the weekend, Cornell’s baseball team produced 17 hits Saturday, although left Mount Mercy’s Plaster Athletic Complex with two losses to No. 22 nationally-ranked and undefeated Loras in a neutral-site doubleheader.
The Rams (3-7) tallied 12 hits in a 12-5 opening loss. Loras (15-0) had its way in the nightcap, rolling 23-0 in seven innings.
Rose paced Cornell in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the batting order. Shaw and Konicek each provided two hits and an RBI.
Cornell stayed within striking distance, down 7-4 entering the seventh inning. The Duhawks broke it open with five runs in the top of the seventh.
The Rams had five extra-base hits, including a solo homer from James Kent, his third long ball of the season. Rose, Shaw, Logel and Evan Waring each had a double.
Starting pitcher Kole Hinrichsen (1-2) struck out five and allowed four earned runs over six innings.
In Game 2, Loras capitalized on six Cornell errors that led to 16 unearned runs. The Duhawks exploded for 14 runs in the sixth inning.
The Rams finished with five hits, including a double by Darren Mancke.
The Rams open Midwest Conference play next weekend with a three-game set against defending MWC champion and 2022 preseason favorite Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill. The teams play a noon doubleheader Saturday, followed by a single game Sunday, March 27.