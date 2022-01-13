Cornell basketball seasons postponsed due to COVID Jan 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cornell’s basketball programs are currently on hiatus, due to current COVID-19 protocols. The games scheduled for Jan. 8 have been postponed and planned to be made up in later January.The Cornell women’s next competition is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Monmouth.The Cornell men’s next competition is Tuesday, Jan. 18, vs. Monmouth as well. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadMount Vernon approves new voting district boundaries Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.