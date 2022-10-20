Cornell's men's soccer team stepped up to the task defensively Saturday and battled Midwest Conference contender Lake Forest to a 0-0 draw at Mohr Field.
Freshman goalkeeper Floris Huiskers made the most of his first collegiate start, saving six shots in the complete-game shutout. Huiskers faced 16 total attempts from the second-place Foresters.
The Rams earned one point in the MWC standings, moving to 6-5-2 overall, 1-3-1 in league play.
Huiskers recorded four saves in the second half to keep Lake Forest off the scoreboard. He had appeared in only one match prior to Saturday.
Cornell had limited opportunities on the offensive end. Andrew Lopez attempted two shots, including the only shot on goal for the Rams. Mardoche Ntonku had one attempt.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 3-1 loss to Illinois College.
Cornell scored the first goal of the match, but then surrendered the next three under wet and windy conditions on its home turf.
Sophomore George Archer continued his dynamic offensive play with an unassisted goal in the 16th minute that put Cornell ahead 1-0. It was Archer's fourth goal in the last two matches and team-high seventh of the season.
The Rams outshot Illinois College 11-2 in the opening half, although went into intermission tied at 1-1.
The Blueboys netted the go-ahead goal just two minutes into the second half. They added an insurance marker in the 72nd minute.
Archer attempted five of Cornell's 20 shots in the match. He and Cian McNamara both had two shots on goal. Mardoche Ntonku finished with four total attempts.
Cornell keeper Will Bickel recorded five saves over the 90 minutes. He faced 12 total shots from the visitors.