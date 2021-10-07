Cornell College’s staff and faculty received bonuses this year after members of Cornell College’s Board of Trustees and Life Trustees gave their own money.
Cornell College board president Jonathan Brand said that he came up with the idea to reward staff and faculty after the successful but challenging year the college had last year.
“The bonus was a way to recognize and support the efforts of the staff and faculty in a very challenging year,” Brand said. “This year, staff and faculty confronted a lot of challenges.”
Brand suggested the idea to the president of the board of trustees in early September. The president forwarded the request on to the rest of the board, noting he was going to be supporting the cause financially and would like others to join him.
The board of trustees was able to raise more than $350,000 in a week, with all the proceeds going to the bonuses to employees and costs related to the payments.
The board’s executive committee approved the bonus payment plan Sept. 22.
The bonuses will be paid in Oct. 15’s payroll. The bonuses will go to the 240 benefits-eligible employees at Cornell College, amounting to roughly $1,350 each.
Brand noted several of the accomplishments at Cornell last year helped him come to the decision.
“Cornell recruited one of our largest first-year classes this past year,” Brand said. “The retention rate for our students had improved across the board. The college was able to raise more money last year than we’ve ever raised. We were also able to keep our cumulative COVID infection rate to 1.3 percent during the midst of a pandemic.
“Those accomplishments just showed how everyone in our staff went above and beyond during a very difficult year,” Brand said.
Contributions of the board to reward employees for their hard work this year is a first in the history of Cornell College, Brand believes, and reflects the trustees appreciation for the hard work at Cornell College in the past year that this money came from their own pockets, not the college’s general funds.
In an email to staff announcing the payments, Brand and Jeff Jensen, chair of the Cornell College Board of Trustees said: “You overcame a once-in-a-lifetime windstorm that significantly damaged the campus. You responded immediately and worked day and night to get the campus prepared for our students. And, as none of us will forget, the pandemic required the change of all norms and protocols across the campus. Most important was that you turned on a dime and continued educating and supporting all of our students not only in virtual classrooms but also in person and in hybrid formats for over a year.”