The Cornell College Department of Music will present a faculty recital featuring clarinetist R. Joseph Dieker and pianist Jessica Monnier performing French music. The recital will be held in Ringer Recital Studio in Cornell’s Armstrong Hall on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The program features a series of short pieces by French composers for clarinet and piano including works by Louis Cahuzac, Fernande Decruck, Gabriel Pierné, Antoine Grimal, Arthur Honegger, Gabriel Grovlez, and Claude Debussy. A featured piece on the program will be Michele Mangani’s arrangement of George Gershwin’s “Blues” from “An American in Paris,” inspired by Gershwin’s time spent in Paris during the 1920s.

