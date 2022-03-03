Cornell College’s Department of Theatre and Dance proudly presents the timeless story of “Little Women,” streaming online for audiences from March 11 through March 20.
This musical brings to life the adventures of four sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March and their experiences during the Civil War. It’s based on the novel written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868.
“This is the story of how Louisa May Alcott got to be who she is, and how the beloved book enjoyed by millions came to be,” said Visiting Faculty member Patrick Du Laney, who is directing the show.
The story follows Jo, who is trying to sell her stories for publication. After getting feedback from a friend on her work, she reluctantly takes his advice and creates the story of herself and her sisters and their lives. It’s a show filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope, and everlasting love.
“We are creating this piece as a memory play,” Du Laney said. “We are imagining Jo March, the lead character, looking back on her life and remembering all the people and events that led her to create her book. We are also adding a framing device–a sequence at the beginning of the play that shows Jo later in her life, going into her beloved attic where she wrote her stories, now long neglected.”
Tickets for this show can be reserved online, free of charge, to stream the production. More information can be found at crnl.co/watch. Only one ticket is needed per household. (Additional tickets will cost the department extra fees.)
Eleven Cornell students and one faculty member, Costume Shop Supervisor Jenny Kelchen, make up the cast with an additional four students helping with the production. Artist Instructor of Voice Benjamin Laur is music director of the show and Nicole Messerschmitt is performing the piano accompaniment.
Sophomore Ranier Kahl, who has helped with two different aspects of the show, says she has learned a lot through the process of creating this production.
“As the dramaturg, I have learned about the beginning of the process and researching the historical context that informs the show and characters’ choices,” Kahl said. “I’m also acting in the show as the heroine of Jo’s story, Clarissa. I have gotten the opportunity of learning how to embody a character physically and the experience of learning more demanding physicality, including sword fighting and lifts.”
This is a family-friendly show for people of all ages to enjoy from the comforts of home.
“This is a wonderful story, and a story we need right now in these very uncertain times,” Du Laney said. “The play is about how art can save us!”