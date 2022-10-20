Cornell cross country runners face off against steep competitio Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cornell’s men’s cross country team went up against steep competition comprised of 10 nationally-ranked foes at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional Invitational at Saukie Golf Course.The No. 10 regionally-ranked Rams placed 17th in the 27-team field with 503 points. They toed the line with five other rated teams ahead of them in this week’s Midwest Region Top 10.Aaron Davidson was Cornell’s pace-setter, taking 55th out of 275 finishers. The fifth-year covered the 8-kilometer course in 24:57, eight seconds shy of his personal record.Freshman Thomas Coble crossed in 133rd place, covering the course in 25:55. Junior Gabe Soda was four seconds behind his teammate in 139th (25:59).Caleb Schopen finished 146th in 26:03. Junior Noah Lutzke brought in Cornell’s fifth score in 164th (26:22). Isaak Hutchings followed in 165th (26:24). Fisher Isaacson ran 27:17 for 213th place.Top-ranked Pomona Pitzer posted a winning team score of 48 points. No. 4 North Central finished second (69 points) and No. 3 Wartburg was third (84).Wartburg’s Christopher Collet claimed individual medalist honors in 23:47.The Rams had 12 runners compete in Saturday’s open race. Cornell finished 13th out of 22 teams.Freshman Brodie Callahan turned in Cornell’s top time, placing 75th in the 257-man field in 26:51.Gabe Hunt finished 108th (27:18), Craig Morris 144th (28:04), Ethyn Chesnut 157th (28:22) and Troy Butler 177th (28:48) to round out the team’s top five.Women’s XCCornell faced several of the nation’s top cross country teams in the Women’s Open Division at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional Invitational at Saukie Golf Course.Sophomore Katie Lammers ran well at the front of Cornell’s pack, clocking her first sub 25-minute time at the 6-kilometer distance. Lammers placed 48th out of 150 finishers in 24:44.Freshman Carly Small also established a new 6K personal record by one full minute, taking 66th in 25:25.Annika Sutter posted Cornell’s third score, running 27:35 for 113th. Grace Parises placed 122nd in 28:28. Junior Cari Pickup was 137th (30:00) in her first collegiate race for the Rams.Cornell tallied 377 team points. No. 3 nationally-ranked Chicago was crowned champion, winning a tiebreaker over No. 7 Wash U. Both teams scored 46 points.Chicago’s Emma Kelly was the top collegiate finisher in 22:50.Coming up – The Rams compete at the Midwest Conference Championships Oct. 29 in Monmouth, Ill. The women’s race starts at 11 a.m. at Gibson Woods Golf Course and the men race at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorth Linn welcomes new principalFamily turns farmland to meadow pollinator habitatA part of the Boom: Wethington enjoying being a marching HawkeyeAnamosa cross country: New to the elite crowdDOUBLE THE PLEASURE, DOUBLE THE FUNDr. Sara J. IrelandAnamosa football: Say it ain't soHalloween activity times set for MV, LisbonAnamosa volleyball - Class 3A regional quarterfinal: Finishing where it startedTHE PIRATES AND LYNX ARE YOUR 2022 DISTRICT CHAMPIONS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.