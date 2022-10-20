Cornell’s men’s cross country team went up against steep competition comprised of 10 nationally-ranked foes at Saturday’s Augustana Interregional Invitational at Saukie Golf Course.

The No. 10 regionally-ranked Rams placed 17th in the 27-team field with 503 points. They toed the line with five other rated teams ahead of them in this week’s Midwest Region Top 10.

