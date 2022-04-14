Cornell freshman Isaak Hutchings won the men's 3000-meter run and Madison Osborn claimed a pair of top-three finishes in the sprints at Saturday's University of Dubuque Open.
The Rams totaled 73 points in the women's division, 64 on the men's side. Both Cornell teams placed third out of six teams.
Cornell's men dominated the 3000 with four point scorers, headlined by Hutchings' victory in 8:55.71. Aaron Davidson took runner-up in 9:03.18 and freshman Gabe Soda was third in 9:10.55. Freshman Tyler Bilskie finished seventh (9:30.44).
Jacob Engelken ran 59.46 in the 400 hurdles for third place. Freshman Feliz Owusu Ansah placed fifth out of 29 runners in the 200 (22.81).
Brock Flack led Cornell's throwers, taking fifth in the discus (135-6), sixth in the shot (41-10.5) and seventh in the hammer (141-7).
Osborn had a strong day for the women's squad, highlighted by a runner-up effort in the 200 (26.37). The junior finished third out of 24 competitors in the 100 (12.8).
Natalie McAllister picked up a second in the 100 hurdles (15.76) and was third in the javelin (99-6).
The Rams got fourth-place showings from Sidney Brown in the 400 (1:01.81), Sam See in the 800 (2:35.71) and Mio Aoki-Sherwood in the 3000 (12:35.67). Taylor Cruz was fifth in the discus (119-6).
Cornell competes at Coe's Rittgers Invitational next Saturday, April 16 in Cedar Rapids. Two points are at stake with rival Coe in the 2021-22 Bremner Cup All-Sport Series, which Coe leads 6-5.