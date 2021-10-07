Cornell sophomore outside hitter Ilah Perez-Johnson could very well have a tired right arm after the near record-setting show she put on at Loras Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Perez-Johnson smashed 26 kills on a whopping 70 attack attempts as the Rams dropped a 25-21,18-25, 20-25, 22-25 nonconference volleyball match on the Duhawks’ home floor.
Perez-Johnson did all she could to keep the Rams (9-6) in it, capping a spectacular effort with nine kills in the fourth and final set. She finished the night hitting .300 with only five errors on the 70 swings, while also contributing 12 digs and a pair of blocks.
Perez-Johnson was four kills shy of the school record set by Libby Schnoor in 2017. Kathleen O’Connor (79 in 2017) and Kristin Paczosa (71 in 2007) are the only Rams with more attack attempts in a match.
MWC Defensive Performer of the Week Sydney Meeker was terrific in the back row with 33 digs. The Rams scooped up 107 digs as a team, 16 by Clare Green and 14 by Delaney Thomas.
Alissa McEndaffer provided 13 kills and 12 digs. Green set 40 assists and Tendall Weigand led the Rams with four blocks.
Trailing 2-1 in sets, Cornell had a chance to take the match the distance, holding leads of 18-13 and 22-20 in the fourth set. But the Duhawks (12-3) struck for five unanswered points to close it out.
The tight contest saw 29 ties and 14 lead changes. Loras hit .167 with 55 kills. The Rams had 51 kills on .141 hitting.