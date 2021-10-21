Cornell’s football team put up a fight against Midwest Conference title contender Chicago in Saturday’s 47-21 home loss at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
After falling behind 28-0, the young Rams (2-4 overall, 2-3 MWC) settled in and outscored the visiting Maroons (5-1 overall, 4-1 MWC) over the final 38 minutes.
In the end, it was too much Nick D’Ambrose for Cornell’s defense to handle. Chicago’s speedy senior running back carried the ball 35 times for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
Faced with the early 28-point deficit, Cornell charged back into the game with a pair of TDs late in the second quarter to make it 28-14 at halftime. The Rams got within 34-21 with 13:42 remaining in regulation.
Tight end Mason Davis put Cornell on the scoreboard with a 47-yard catch and run into the end zone with 6:25 left before intermission. Davis finished the day with four receptions for 92 yards.
On Chicago’s ensuing offensive series, senior linebacker Colden Clark brought Cornell’s fans to their feet with a forced fumble and return of 87 yards to the Maroons’ 3-yard line. Two plays later, freshman Denver Wilson scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak for his first TD as a Ram.
D’Ambrose helped hold off Cornell’s comeback bid with three rushing TDs in the second half. Cornell freshman Tom Martushev scored on a 2-yard run – his fourth TD in two games – that cut the margin to 13 points early in the fourth quarter.
Chicago capitalized on a 4th-and-1 penalty by the Rams near midfield and wound up scoring on the drive, pushing the lead back to 41-21 with 8:43 left to play.
Clark had another terrific game anchoring the Rams’ defense, leading all players with 11 tackles. Defensive lineman Kale Kuhiiki finished with eight stops.
Jeremiah Sherrill and Demarius Pittman each recorded an interception that ended Chicago scoring chances deep in Cornell territory. Sherrill, who had five solo tackles, returned his pick 28 yards.
Wilson performed well at QB in his first extended action of the season, passing for 112 yards and a TD. Daniel Abesames-Hammer led Cornell’s ground game with 58 yards on seven carries.
The Maroons rolled up 582 offensive yards, to Cornell’s 241.
Cornell is on the road next Saturday, Oct. 23, to face MWC co-leader Monmouth (5-1 overall, 5-0 MWC). Kickoff is 1 p.m.