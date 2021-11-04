Illinois College quarterback Destin Chance stole the spotlight on Cornell’s Senior Day, accounting for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Blueboys’ 39-7 Midwest Conference football win Saturday at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
The Rams were off to promising start to the contest, driving 62 yards on 10 plays on the first possession that ended with a missed field goal.
Illinois College scored touchdowns on its first five possessions, including the final play of the opening half, to build a 33-7 cushion at intermission. Chance passed for 255 yards and four TDs, while rushing for 104 yards and one more score.
Tight end Mason Davis, among 12 Cornell seniors recognized prior to the game, had himself a fine home finale with 202 all-purpose yards. He netted a game-high 120 receiving yards – 60 after the catch – on seven receptions. Davis added a 38-yard rush and totaled 51 yards on three kickoff returns.
Senior Peni Waqairatu put the Rams on the scoreboard with a 3-yard TD run with 55 seconds left in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to 27-7. He carried 13 times for a team-high 70 yards.
Senior linebacker Colden Clark once again paced the Rams in tackles with eight, highlighted by seven solo stops. Senior defensive end Ben Brassard tallied seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. Senior Demarius Pittman had six tackles and notched his third interception of the season.
Cornell’s offense moved the ball and totaled 318 yards for the game. The Rams had six separate drives in Illinois College territory, three of which ended on turnovers and another on downs.
Senior quarterback Isaak Hahn was 5-of-9 passing for 118 yards, 45 of which went to Trey Birdsong on his lone reception of the game. Backup Denver Wilson completed 5-of-8 passes for 65 yards.
The Rams were held to 3-of-12 conversions in third- and fourth-down situations. Illinois College converted 11-of-18 of its such chances. The Blueboys finished with 428 total yards, 300 coming in the first half.
Cornell travels to play Knox (3-4 overall, 3-4 MWC) at 1 p.m. next Saturday, Nov. 6 in Galesburg, Ill.